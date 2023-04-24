Cassidy Announces Tens of Millions in Grant Funding for Coastal Restoration from His Infrastructure Law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will grant Louisiana a total of $12,559,748.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Louisiana will also receive funding for coastal restoration as a part of three multi-state grants totaling $27,624,292.00 from IIJA.
“Louisiana works hard to protect and rebuild our eroding coastline,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding from the infrastructure law aids our restoration efforts and protects our way of life.”
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$4,500,000.00
|Jefferson Parish
|This grant will provide federal funding to construct a one-mile living shoreline and restore marshes, tidal creeks, and lagoons along the southern shoreline of Lake Pontchartrain.
|$490,000.00
|City of New Orleans
|This grant will provide federal funding for restoring the Bayou Bienvenue Wetland Triangle.
|$715,000.00
|Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana
|This grant will provide federal funding to restore habitat in the Central Wetlands Unit.
|$1,000,000.00
|Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
|This grant will provide federal funding to restore coastal wetlands.
|$822,000.00
|The Water Institute of the Gulf
|This grant will provide federal funding to enhance the resilience of Southeast Louisiana’s Asian American Fisherfolk.
|$737,000.00
|Wayti Services, LLC
|This grant will provide federal funding to design a living shoreline to restore and protect areas of Caad Kuujaamnix.
|$4,000,000.00
|Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
|This grant will provide federal funding for critical coastal habitat in Cameron Parish, directly adjacent to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.
|$295,748.00
|Louisiana Sea Grant
|This grant will provide federal funding for stewardship on the removal and prevention of marine debris.
|$4,900,000.00
|Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas via Restore America’s Estuaries
|This grant will provide federal funding to restore oyster reef habitat at sites across the Gulf of Mexico region.
|$14,999,292.00
|Washington, Texas, Louisiana, and California viaNational Marine Sanctuary Foundation
|This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of large marine debris from five national marine sanctuaries and two Tribal ancestral waters.
|$7,725,000.00
|Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas viaGulf of Mexico Alliance
|This grant will provide federal funding for Coordinated Large Marine Debris Removal in the Gulf of Mexico.