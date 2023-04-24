Cassidy Announces Tens of Millions in Grant Funding for Coastal Restoration from His Infrastructure Law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will grant Louisiana a total of $12,559,748.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Louisiana will also receive funding for coastal restoration as a part of three multi-state grants totaling $27,624,292.00 from IIJA.

“Louisiana works hard to protect and rebuild our eroding coastline,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding from the infrastructure law aids our restoration efforts and protects our way of life.”