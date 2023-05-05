Cassidy Announces Two Louisiana Carbon Capture Demonstrations Projects Selected from His Infrastructure Law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the Department of Energy selected two Louisiana projects for carbon capture demonstration awards from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“Louisiana is uniquely situated to lead the world in low-emission manufacturing and carbon capture projects,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This is a major investment from the infrastructure law to support the future of job creation and economic development in our state. I’m proud to have included the provision to allow this to happen.”

Recipient Project Project Description Entergy Services, LLC in Westlake, Louisiana Lake Charles Power Station Integrated CO2 Capture Project The proposed project includes a full-scale integrated CO2 capture facility for Entergy Louisiana LLC’s natural gas combined cycle Lake Charles Power Station (LCPS). The project would use post-combustion CO2 capture technology with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd KS-21TM solvent capable of capturing a minimum of 95% of the CO2 emissions, equating to nearly 2.5 million tons of CO2 per year. Entergy Services, LLC has partnered with Talos Energy, Inc. to develop an off-take agreement with a sequestration site approximately 23 miles from LCPS and a pipeline to transport the captured CO2 to the sequestration site for secure storage. Taft Carbon Capture, LLC in Hahnville, Louisiana Cypress Carbon Capture Project The proposed project includes a commercial carbon capture facility at the existing Taft cogeneration power plant facility in Hahnville, Louisiana. The proposed project uses a solvent-based absorption post-combustion carbon capture system that separates and prepares for storage up to three million tons of CO2 per year representing a minimum of 90% of the CO2 emissions captured from the power plant.

The Carbon Capture Demonstration Program funds projects that demonstrate substantial improvements in carbon capture technologies’ efficiency, effectiveness, cost, and environmental performance for power, industrial, and other commercial applications.

The funding amounts for these awards will be finalized in the coming weeks and will support Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies.