Cassidy, Cardin, Collins, Cantwell Reintroduce Bill to Expand Access to Historic Tax Credit

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Maria Cantwell (D-WA.) recently re-introduced legislation to expand the Historic Tax Credit to foster economic growth and urban renewal.

“The Historic Tax Credit has restored many cherished buildings in Louisiana creating jobs and revitalizing communities,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This bill will help people across our state and nation return historic buildings to working use and preserve our architectural heritage.”

“The Historic Tax Credit is a vital economic and preservation tool, creating jobs and saving history in small and rural Maryland communities, and across America,” said Senator Cardin. “Maryland is home to hundreds of projects supported by this incentive, directly driving growth and revitalizing neighborhoods.”

“I have long supported the Historic Tax Credit, a proven tool for revitalizing communities and catalyzing economic development in Maine and across the nation,” said Senator Collins. “This bipartisan legislation will make the historic tax credit even easier to use, leveraging greater investments in restoration projects and creating good-paying jobs for hardworking Americans.”

“Since 1977, the Historic Tax Credit has helped preserve many historic buildings across the State of Washington,” said Senator Cantwell. “This legislation will make the program more accessible to communities throughout our state and around the country, helping to create jobs, generate new investment, and preserve our history.”

The Historic Tax Credit Growth & Opportunity (HTC-GO) Act creates a new 30 percent credit for projects that cost less than $3.75 million while maintaining the existing 20 percent credit. Credits are capped at $750,000. The bill lowers the threshold the cost of a project must meet to be eligible by eliminating the basis-adjustment requirement, which will bring the HTC in line with other credits such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

It further expands eligible renovation projects by decreasing the rehabilitation investment threshold from 100 percent to 50 percent of the project’s expenses. Project expenses would only have to exceed half of the project’s cost to qualify for the credit. It also amends rules for tax-exempt entities – such as health care centers, arts organizations, community services, and workforce training providers – to allow better access to the credit.

Background

Elimination of the basis adjustment will increase the value of the credit and simplify transaction structures. Under current tax law, a building owner must subtract the amount of credits received from a building’s basis (the amount a property is worth for tax purposes). Eliminating this requirement will bring more value to all HTC projects by increasing the basis of rehabilitated historic buildings for building owners, providing additional depreciation and other tax benefits, and attracting more capital from tax credit investors.