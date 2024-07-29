Cassidy Celebrates Barge Construction at Conrad Shipyard

Last Friday in Morgan City, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined the employees and executive team of Conrad Shipyard, LLC to celebrate their first complete Yard, Repair, Berthing and Messing (YRBM) barge, which was released in a First of Class Ceremony.

“The workers and management of Conrad Shipyard have built the highest quality boat to support the Navy defending our country,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It was a privilege to work with Conrad to make sure that this could happen.”

In 2022, Conrad Shipyard, LLC was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for the design and construction of up to eight YRBM barges. Those barges provide a temporary home and workplace for service men and women while their vessels are in port for repair and maintenance. They also include space for staterooms, dining halls, medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.

Cassidy has continually supported Defense Appropriations bills that fund the YRBM barges which Conrad is building, dating back to 2020. Additionally, Cassidy secured an extra $30 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Appropriations bill to help Conrad build an additional YRBM. When combined with other dollars, YRBM construction supports 1,000 jobs in Louisiana and boosts the local economy in Morgan City. Cassidy was thanked for this work by Mr. Dan Conrad, Senior Vice President and Director of Conrad Shipyard, LLC.

“We are so grateful for the faith that the Navy has shown in Conrad Shipyard by awarding us the contract to build these YRBM vessels,” said Mr. Conrad. “Over time, these vessels will significantly improve the quality of living conditions of thousands of Navy sailors serving this country. And we deeply appreciate the support from the beginning from Senator Cassidy and the entire Louisiana Congressional delegation. Without Senator Cassidy’s personal intervention, together with others in our delegation, this day would not have been possible.”