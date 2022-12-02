Cassidy, Colleagues Demand Transparency from Biden Administration on Organizations Involved in New Education Council

From the desk of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.:
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, led Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Tim Scott (R-SC), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) to demand answers from the U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona regarding the National Parents and Families Engagement Council. The senators outline their concerns with the hyper-partisan makeup of the council, as its members are representatives of organizations that have little to no interaction at the local level, and support anti-school choice policies.
“It is troubling that you seem to have forgotten to include any actual families or local-level officials in it. Instead, the Department has filled the Council with organizations that have limited, if any, engagement at the local level. Most, if not all, of these organizations, are liberal advocacy groups that seek to nationalize our education systems into a one-size-fits-all system while eliminating parental choice and leaving the individual needs of our students behind,” wrote the senators.
“…a recent lawsuit against the Council alleges that the highest-ranking executives for eleven of the fourteen represented organizations donated to President Biden, Democratic lawmakers, Democratic fundraisers, or other entities affiliated with Democrats. Additionally, the former director of one of the organizations was appointed to serve in the Department, and one even hosted President Biden at its annual convention. The uniformly partisan members of the Council demonstrate this administration’s commitment to putting the interest of unions, teachers, non-education associations, and the radical left above students and parents,” continued the senators.
Read the full letter below:
“Dear Secretary Cardona:
I write to convey my disappointment with the seemingly prejudiced National Parents and Families Engagement Council (Council) recently announced by the Department of Education (Department). If this Council continues to exist, I seek to ensure you will establish objectivity and nominate members who serve its stated purpose of “identify[ing] constructive ways to help families engage at the local level.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became evident that facilitating the relationship between schools and parents is most successfully chartered at the local level. Therefore, I welcome the stated purpose of this Council; however, it is troubling that you seem to have forgotten to include any actual families or local level officials in it.
Instead, the Department has filled the Council with organizations that have limited, if any, engagement at the local level. Most, if not all, of these organizations are liberal advocacy groups that seek to nationalize our education systems into a one-size-fits-all system while eliminating parental choice and leaving the individual needs of our students behind. For example, a recent lawsuit against the Council alleges that the highest-ranking executives for eleven of the fourteen represented organizations donated to President Biden, Democratic lawmakers, Democratic fundraisers, or other entities affiliated with Democrats. Additionally, the former director of one of the organizations was appointed to serve in the Department, and one even hosted President Biden at its annual convention. The uniformly partisan members of the Council demonstrate this administration’s commitment to putting the interest of unions, teachers, non-education associations, and the radical left above students and parents.
The biased nature of the Council also appears to violate federal law, as it disregards the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), which explicitly requires “membership of [an] advisory committee to be fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented”. The Department’s failure to include anyone with a diverse set of parental, or even political, perspectives makes the Council void of any balance. While the Department once again ignores the laws passed by Congress, the families it claims to want to engage are left out of the room.
For the sake of parents, teachers, and students across the nation, if this overtly partisan Council continues, it is not too late for the Department to invite parents and families to the discussion. To learn about the steps the Department will take to engage parents and families, or disband the Council altogether, I request the following information and documents by January 3, 2023. When responding, please respond under each question rather than in narrative format.
Thank you for your attention to this important matter. “