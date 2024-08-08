Cassidy, Cruz Introduce Resolution to Nullify the Biden-Harris Gas Car Ban

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and 27 Republican colleagues introduced a disapproval resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn a new Biden-Harris administration regulation that would effectively ban gas-powered automobiles and force American consumers to buy electric vehicles.

This final rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), when combined with the administration’s massive increase in Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) civil penalties and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) vehicle emissions rule, will raise car prices, restrict consumer choice, and hurt U.S. auto workers.

“This is government overreach into our lives and into our pocketbooks,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The Biden-Harris administration is using our tax dollars to subsidize cars that will be disproportionally purchased by the better off, forcing middle- and lower-income Americans to pay more. Enough!”

“The Biden-Harris administration has declared war against affordable gas-powered cars,” said Senator Cruz. “I’m leading the effort in the Senate to stop radical environmentalists from both abusing the rulemaking process and trying to force electric vehicles on consumers who do not want them.”

Cassidy and Cruz were joined by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Katie Britt (R-AL), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Jim Risch (R-ID), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and John Kennedy (R-LA) in introducing the disapproval resolution.