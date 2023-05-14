Cassidy Delivers PSA During Mental Health Awareness Month

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a video PSA for Mental Health Awareness Month highlighting the need to embrace understanding and remove the stigma that prevent many from getting the care they need. He also highlights the significant resources recently provided by Congress and the need for local leadership to ensure it is implemented and reaches those in need.

A leader in Congress for strengthening mental health services, Cassidy helped author and pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which made significant resources available to improve mental health care for families and children, including for school-based services. Last Congress, Cassidy passed legislation to reauthorize and strengthen resources Cassidy first secured in the passage of his Mental Health Reform Act of 2016, which supports federal mental health and substance use disorder programs.

Watch the PSA here: