Cassidy Delivers Remarks on His Children’s Online Privacy Legislation Ahead of Senate Passage

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently delivered remarks on his Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0) ahead of Senate passage.

Cassidy and U.S. Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) reintroduced COPPA 2.0, legislation that would update online data privacy rules for the 21st century to ensure children and teenagers are protected online. It modernizes and strengthens the only online privacy law for children, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Congress passed COPPA in 1998 to institute basic privacy protections for users under age 13, including notice and parental consent requirements. While COPPA took major steps towards safeguarding children’s personal information on the internet, the law is overdue for an update in light of major changes in the online landscape. In particular, COPPA 2.0 would:

Build on COPPA by prohibiting internet companies from collecting personal information from users who are 13 to 16 years old without their consent;

Ban targeted advertising to children and teens;

Revise COPPA’s “actual knowledge” standard to close the loophole that allows covered platforms to ignore kids and teens on their site;

Create an “Eraser Button” by requiring companies to permit users to eliminate personal information from a child or teen when technologically feasible; and

Establish data minimization rules to prohibit the excessive collection of children and teens’ data.

COPPA 2.0 is supported by over 100 organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, American Psychological Association, Center for Digital Democracy, Common Sense Media, Design It For Us, Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy, & Action, Fairplay, National Education Association, National Parent Teacher Association, and U.S. PIRG.

Cassidy is also an original cosponsor of the Kids Online Safety Act, comprehensive bipartisan legislation to protect children online and hold Big Tech accountable. In February 2024, it was announced that over 60 senators had joined in cosponsoring the legislation. He has also highlighted the need to protect children’s online privacy and address the youth mental health crisis.

Cassidy’s remarks as prepared for delivery are below:

Madam President,

Think of how much news has happened in the past month.

We saw one president survive an assassination attempt, one president say he’s dropping out of the presidential race, and protesters waiving the Hamas flag while burning the American flag outside the U.S. Capitol.

A lot can happen in a month. So, think of how much can happen over 25 years.

The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act—the bill that sets online privacy rules that protect our children—has not been updated in 25 years.

Rules from over 25 years ago cannot effectively govern social media sites that did not even exist 25 years ago.

We have waited too long to update the rules, but today we have a chance to fix that.

The current armor protecting children’s internet activity was passed into law in 1998. Babies born in that year are well into their professional careers today. People were concerned about Y2K at the time and Nick Saban had not yet joined LSU’s football team.

Of course, the 1998 rules don’t prohibit Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok from collecting personal information on young teenagers without consent, because the world has changed in the last 25 years.

Today, the internet is an integral part of children’s lives.

The information a child has access to has drastically expanded with the internet, exposing children to risks they may not have the maturity to navigate independently.

While the internet has brought a lot of good and can be a great learning tool for our children, we cannot ignore the dangers: adult content and pornography, cyberbullying, violence, predatory behavior, and the impact on our kid’s mental health.

Our children should not be left to face these challenges alone.

Under current law, only children under the age of 13 are covered, leaving a large population of young people unprotected.

With 95% of teenagers between 13 and 17 using social media, we need to expand protections to cover teens.

By expanding age protections, banning targeted advertising, limiting data collection, and strengthening parental controls, COPPA 2.0 would enable safer online experiences and guard against exposure to manipulation and exploitation.

This, in lockstep with the Kids Online Safety Act—or KOSA—will give parents peace of mind knowing their children are safer than they were before.

These bills empower parents and protect children.

They are bipartisan no-brainers, which is why they have overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

Look, I’m a father and a doctor.

I have three kids, and I am not the only parent who will vote on these pieces of legislation today.

Anyone with kids knows you would do anything to protect them.

Congress has a chance to reflect that paternal instinct and take a serious step to protect our children.

These bills will make a difference, and I urge all my colleagues to support them.

With that, I yield.