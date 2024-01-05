Cassidy Delivers: Senator Releases List of 2023 Legislative Accomplishments

Danos Secures bp Logistics ContractJanuary 5, 2024
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today released a list of his top accomplishments in 2023 including securing more than $3 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) last year benefitting every corner of the state, introducing his National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization (NFIP-RE) Act of 2023 to make flood insurance affordable, and introducing his Foreign Pollution Fee to hold China accountable.
As the lead Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Cassidy passed legislation into law to help more Americans access life-saving organ transplants and assist American farmers and families by improving access to crucial medication for livestock and pets. He also passed legislation through the HELP Committee to increase access to affordable medication, better combat the opioid crisis, improve our nation’s response to natural disasters and public health emergencies, and other legislative solutions to improve the lives of Louisiana families.
“Louisiana elected me to work towards real solutions in Washington,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These accomplishments demonstrate we are focused on improving our state and country, and I look forward to securing more conservative wins in 2024.”
Included in the $3 billion Louisiana received last year from the IIJA was $603 million for Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hubs and $1.4 billion for broadband funding across the state. To mark the two-year anniversary of IIJA becoming law, Cassidy released a booklet providing a parish-by-parish breakdown of the projects made possible by the $10 billion Louisiana has received. [Click here to read the booklet.]
Additionally, Cassidy was awarded a GRAMMY at this year’s GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards for his work in helping the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021.
A full list of Cassidy’s top accomplishments in 2023 is below:
|Louisiana Jobs & Infrastructure
|Historic News: Cassidy Announces Largest Award in U.S. from Infrastructure Bill Goes to Louisiana
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $1.4 Billion for Louisiana in Broadband Funding from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $967.4 Million for Louisiana Roads, Highways from Infrastructure Law
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $304 Million for Louisiana Grid Resilience from Infrastructure Law
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $88.3 Million for Louisiana Department of Transportation Thanks to Infrastructure Law
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $73.8 Million for Port of New Orleans from Infrastructure Law
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $64.7 Million for Louisiana Clean Water Infrastructure from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
|Link 1
|Cassidy Announces $46.8 Million for Louisiana from Infrastructure Law in Carbon Capture
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $45.5 Million for Flood Mitigation Infrastructure in New Orleans
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $27.4 Million for Louisiana Natural Gas Distribution from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
|Link
|Cassidy Announces $11.4 Million for Louisiana Airport Improvements
|Link
|Cassidy Announces Tens of Millions in Grant Funding for Coastal Restoration from Infrastructure Law
|Link
|Energy & Natural Resources
|Cassidy, Daines, Colleagues Introduce Bill Mandating Offshore, Onshore Oil and Gas Lease Sales
|Link
|Cassidy Introduces Judicial Reform Bill to Streamline Permitting Processes in the U.S.
|Link
|Cassidy Leads Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Prevent Administrative Actions to Shut Down Offshore Energy Development
|Link
|Cassidy, Rubio Introduce Bill to Unleash American Energy, Expand Gas Exports to U.S. Allies
|Link
|Cassidy, Louisiana Delegation Introduces Bill to Preserve, Extend Atchafalaya National Heritage Area
|Link
|Cassidy Leads Introduction of Foreign Pollution Fee to Hold China Accountable
|
|Cassidy Leads Republican Senate Opposition to a Carbon Tax
|Link
|Border Crisis & Fentanyl
|House Passes Cassidy-Backed Bill to Combat Illegal Fentanyl
|Link
|Cassidy, Colleagues Reintroduce Legislation to Combat Illegal Fentanyl, Improve Research
|Link
|Cassidy, Scott, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Bolster Border Security
|Link
|Cassidy, Scott Introduce the Upholding the Law at our Border Act
|Link
|Cassidy, Grassley, Colleagues Reintroduce Bill to Stop Biden Administration Abuse of Immigration Parole
|Link
|Cassidy, Tuberville, Carter Introduce Empowering Law Enforcement Act
|Link
|Cassidy, Cornyn, Republican Colleagues Introduce Bill Forcing Biden Administration to Make Catch-and-Release Data Public
|Link
|Cassidy, Rubio, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Establish Felony Murder Charges for Fentanyl Dealers
|Link
|Cassidy, Cornyn, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Prevent Fentanyl Poisoning
|Link
|Flood Insurance
|Cassidy, Higgins, Pallone Roll Out Bipartisan Legislation to Reform the National Flood Insurance Program
|Link
|Cassidy, Hyde-Smith Lead Renewed Effort to Help Flood Insurance Policyholders
|Link
|Disaster Relief
|Cassidy, Blumenthal, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to Help Homeowners After Storms
|Link
|Cassidy, Feinstein, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Prepare Homeowners for Natural Disasters
|Link
|Cassidy, Schatz, Colleagues Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Reform Disaster Recovery
|Link
|Veterans, Military & Law Enforcement
|Cassidy, King, Cramer, Graves, Moulton Introduce Resolution to Establish “Vets Get Outside Day” to Battle PTSD, Veteran Depression
|Link
|Cassidy, Cornyn, Colleagues Introduce Back the Blue Act to Protect our Police
|Link
|Cassidy, Crapo, Shaheen Introduce Bill to Help Bring Missing Servicemembers Home
|Link
|Cassidy Secures Louisiana Wins in National Defense Package Heading to President’s Desk
|Link
|Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee
|Cassidy Applauds Organ Transplant Legislation Becoming Law
|Link
|Cassidy-led Bills Improving Access to Medicine for American Livestock & Pets Signed into Law
|Link
|Congress Passes Cassidy-led CRA to Overturn Biden’s Unfair Student Loan Schemes
|Link
|Congress Passes Bipartisan CRA to Repeal Biden Policy Threatening Americans’ Retirement
|Link
|Cassidy-led Legislation Increasing Americans’ Access to Lifesaving Drugs Passes Committee
|Link
|HELP Committee Passes Cassidy-led Legislation Improving Nation’s Response to Natural Disasters & Public Health Emergencies
|Link
|HELP Committee Passes Cassidy-led Legislation Addressing Nation’s Opioid Epidemic
|Link
|HELP Committee Passes Cassidy-led Bill Improving Education Research
|Link
|HELP Committee Approves Cassidy-led Bills Increasing Access to Health Care for Mothers & Children
|Link
|Cassidy-led Bills Improving Americans’ Health Care Pass Committee
|Link
|Cassidy on Julie Su’s Failed Nomination, Biden Forced to Renominate
|Link
|Cassidy Leads Bipartisan Roundtable on Rising Antisemitism on College Campuses
|Link
|Biden Administration Extends Deadline for Implementation of Joint Employer Rule Following Cassidy Letter
|Link
|Cassidy Secures Commitment from Teamsters President to Return $127 Million in Taxpayer Funds Wrongfully Obtained in Democrats’ Pension Bailout
|Link
|2nd Amendment
|Cassidy, Kennedy, Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Stop Biden Administration from Turning Lawful Gun Owners into Felons
|Link
|Cassidy-Backed Legislation Authorizing Permanent Electronic Duck Stamp Signed into Law
|Link
|Pro-Life
|Cassidy, Wicker, Colleagues Introduce Permanent Ban on Taxpayer Funding for Abortions
|Link
|Finance
|Cassidy, Cardin, Collins, Cantwell Reintroduce Bill to Expand Access to Historic Tax Credit
|Link
|Cassidy, Wyden Introduce Bill to Allow Americans with Disabilities to Work Without Worry
|Link
|Cassidy, Daines, Colleagues Introduce Bill Making Small Businesses Tax Cuts Permanent
|Link
|Cassidy, Colleagues Introduce Bills to Protect Louisiana Agriculture Against Dumping from China, India
|Link
|Tech
|Cassidy, Markey Reintroduce COPPA 2.0 to Protect Online Privacy of Children and Teens
|Link
|Foreign Affairs
|Cassidy to be Honored with Grammy Award for Helping Music School Escape from Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan
|Link
|Senate Passes Cassidy, Cotton Bipartisan Resolution Affirming American Support for Israel
|Link
|Cassidy, Baldwin Introduce Bill to Strengthen Communities Hurt by Chinese Trade Cheating
|Link
|LSU
|Cassidy, Kennedy Introduce Resolution Congratulating LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels on Winning the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy
|Link
|Senate Passes Cassidy-Kennedy Resolution Celebrating LSU Baseball’s National Championship Win
|Link