Cassidy Delivers: Senator Releases List of 2023 Legislative Accomplishments

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today released a list of his top accomplishments in 2023 including securing more than $3 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) last year benefitting every corner of the state, introducing his National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization (NFIP-RE) Act of 2023 to make flood insurance affordable, and introducing his Foreign Pollution Fee to hold China accountable.

As the lead Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Cassidy passed legislation into law to help more Americans access life-saving organ transplants and assist American farmers and families by improving access to crucial medication for livestock and pets. He also passed legislation through the HELP Committee to increase access to affordable medication, better combat the opioid crisis, improve our nation’s response to natural disasters and public health emergencies, and other legislative solutions to improve the lives of Louisiana families.

“Louisiana elected me to work towards real solutions in Washington,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These accomplishments demonstrate we are focused on improving our state and country, and I look forward to securing more conservative wins in 2024.”

Included in the $3 billion Louisiana received last year from the IIJA was $603 million for Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hubs and $1.4 billion for broadband funding across the state. To mark the two-year anniversary of IIJA becoming law, Cassidy released a booklet providing a parish-by-parish breakdown of the projects made possible by the $10 billion Louisiana has received. [Click here to read the booklet.]

Additionally, Cassidy was awarded a GRAMMY at this year’s GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards for his work in helping the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021.

A full list of Cassidy’s top accomplishments in 2023 is below: