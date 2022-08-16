Cassidy, Hassan Introduce Bill to Increase Access to Dental Care

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) introduced legislation that would increase access to affordable dental care. Currently, the federal health insurance marketplace does not offer stand-alone dental plans without the purchase of health insurance on the federal exchange. This legislation would allow consumers to purchase a stand-alone dental plan on the federal health insurance marketplace by consumers.

“Dental care is a pent-up need in our society,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This bill increases access to dental insurance for those who otherwise would not have it.”

“I continue to hear from Granite Staters, especially veterans, about how a simple trip to the dentist for routine procedures can bring with it sky-high costs,” said Senator Hassan. “I’m proud to build on my efforts with Senator Cassidy to lower health care costs by introducing this commonsense, bipartisan legislation to allow Granite Staters and individuals in other states to purchase more affordable dental coverage. As Americans struggle with high prices across the board, it is important to take steps to lower everyday costs, and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this bill.”