Cassidy, Higgins Successfully Save Louisiana Jobs After Pressuring the International Trade Commission, Biden Administration to Maintain Tariffs Against China

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) released statements following their successful work to save 99 Louisiana jobs in Lake Charles after pressuring the Biden administration and International Trade Commission (ITC) to maintain tariffs against chlorinated isos imported from China.

This move supports American producers like KIK Consumer Products in Lake Charles, Louisiana. By maintaining tariffs on China for its unfair trade practices, KIK Consumer Products is able to compete in the global marketplace, increase production, and continue to support 99 Louisiana jobs.

“The International Trade Commission made the right call by keeping pressure on China for its unfair labor practices and ignoring environmental norms,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Louisianans will have jobs and the Lake Charles community will benefit thanks to the continued work and ingenuity at KIK.”

“We must continue efforts to hold China accountable for unfair trade practices, and I am uplifted to see the International Trade Commission embrace policies that protect American industry and workers,” said Congressman Higgins. “This decision will have a direct and positive impact on the Bio-Lab facility in Lake Charles, maintaining jobs for many Southwest Louisiana families. I appreciate the leadership of my Louisiana delegation colleagues, Senator Bill Cassidy and Senator John Kennedy, on this important issue for the state.”

“The Commission’s decision to maintain antidumping duties on isocyanurates from China following its third-sunset review is a major win for US manufacturing, Bio-Lab and our recently recommissioned Lake Charles, Louisiana plant after being destroyed by Hurricane Laura in August 2020. The decision protects our ability to fairly compete on the global market by preventing China from using unfair trade practices to distort market dynamics,” said Jeffrey Schmitt, Bio-Lab’s Chief Operating Officer.

In September, Cassidy, Higgins, and U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) sent a letter to the ITC and Biden administration urging them to maintain tariffs on certain products from China to protect American producers, like KIK, from material harm caused by China’s unfair trade practices.

