Cassidy, Kennedy announce $59.1 Million in Hurricane Ida, Laura, Delta Relief

Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) and Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Louisiana will receive $59,109,835.50 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Hurricane Ida, Laura, and Delta relief.

“Years later, we still feel and remember these hurricanes, but Louisiana has been resilient throughout it all,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help with the continued recovery and return our communities back to wholeness.”

“Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida hit Louisiana hard, and many of our people are still dealing with their disastrous impacts. This $53.5 million will help Louisianians as they recover and leave us better prepared for future storms,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$14,371,815 to the Office of Risk Management for repairs to McNeese University resulting from Hurricane Laura.

$11,562,368 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative to repair damages to facilities and transmission lines caused by Hurricane Laura.

$7,024,011 to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for the stabilization and mold remediation of buildings throughout the Diocese.

$4,413,212 to St. Charles Parish for debris removal and monitoring operations related to Hurricane Ida.

$4,182,758 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to Vinton and Oak Park Elementary schools related to Hurricane Laura.

$3,484,229 to the Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

$2,332,537 to the Office of Risk Management for repairs to McNeese University and SOWELA Community College resulting from Hurricane Laura.

$1,525,840 to the Ochsner Clinic Foundation for repairs to St. Anne Hospital resulting from Hurricane Ida.

$1,221,599 to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness for its emergency operations center, sheltering, meals and materials related to Hurricane Delta.

$1,193,613 to Terrebonne Parish for emergency response and protective measures provided by the City of Houma Police Department in response to Hurricane Ida.

$1,120,036 to Terrebonne Parish to repair damages to Mayfield Bridges 1 and 2 resulting from Hurricane Ida.