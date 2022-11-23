Cassidy Leads Bipartisan Group Urging Senate Appropriators to Fully Fund CHIPS Act

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and 13 colleagues recently urged Senate Appropriators to fully fund the Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill to strengthen national security and ensure the nation is economically competitive worldwide.

“CHIPS and Science marks a significant bipartisan commitment to domestic manufacturing, regional innovation, and strong supply chains,” wrote the senators. “The lack of funding for these efforts prohibited agencies from fully delivering on their potential…Instead of the rapid growth in technological strength Congress envisioned, the United States has suffered insufficient growth in the skilled workforce, increased supply chain vulnerabilities, and rising competition from overseas.”

“To fulfill the promise of the CHIPS and Science Act, Congress must avoid the funding pitfalls that followed previous COMPETES Acts and fully fund the Chips and Science Act,” continued the senators.

Cassidy and Cantwell were joined by U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jon Tester (D-MT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

CHIPS was signed into law in August of 2022, according to the bill’s fact sheet, the bill “will strengthen American manufacturing, supply chains, and national security, and invest in research and development, science and technology, and the workforce of the future to keep the United States the leader in the industries of tomorrow, including nanotechnology, clean energy, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.” The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law to make smart investments so that Americans can compete in industries and win the future.

There were high-dollar investments made nearly $50 billion in additional investments in American semiconductor manufacturing, which brings total business investments to nearly $150 billion since the president has taken office. Two main investments were made by Micron who announced a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, and Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries who announced a partnership that includes $4.2 billion to manufacture chips in an expansion of a facility in upstate New York. The law will also ensure the United States maintains and advances its scientific and technological edge.

Click here to read the full fact sheet on the bill.