Cassidy Reacts to Recession News, Blames Biden’s “American Recession Plan” for Economic Disaster

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following news that America has officially entered an economic recession. The numbers released this morning by the U.S. Department of Commerce show that the U.S. economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter.

“These economic numbers confirmed what most Americans already knew. We are officially in a recession,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The Biden administration does not have a real plan. What’s worse, Washington Democrats are pushing for more of the inflationary taxes and spending that got us here. Democratic leadership’s $2 trillion American Rescue Plan has become the American Recession Plan.”

The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan was passed by a party line vote in March 2021. The bill spent $1.9 trillion on wasteful pet projects, which conservative and liberal economists agree was a key contributor to the current inflation impacting Americans.

Cassidy has proposed an Energy Operation Warp Speed to unleash Louisiana energy, lower gas prices, and spur economic growth. He has also criticized the Biden administration for attempts to redefine the term “recession” in order to distort reality.