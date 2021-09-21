Cassidy, Rubio Introduce Bill to Extend National Flood Insurance Program

Office of Senator Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Cornyn (R-TX), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) introduced the NFIP Extension Act of 2021 to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through December 3, 2021. NFIP is currently set to expire at the end of this month.

“People in Louisiana need the National Flood Insurance Program to be there for them after a disaster,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Ida has shown us that we need to make sure NFIP is affordable to homeowners, accountable to taxpayers, and sustainable.”

“The National Flood Insurance Program is critically important for Floridians,” said Senator Rubio. “Florida, and other states across the nation, cannot afford the uncertainty that a lapse in coverage would cause. I urge my colleagues to swiftly pass this legislation, and I look forward to continuing to work toward bipartisan reforms to the program to ensure its affordability and sustainability.”

“With hurricane season already underway and catastrophic storms like Hurricane Harvey still fresh on our mind, I supported today’s effort,” said Senator Cornyn. “It’s imperative that we guard against impending national disasters while continuing to hunt for reforms to this program.”

“Unfortunately, Iowans are no stranger to severe flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program is a critical piece of the puzzle when responding to flooding and the disastrous aftermath,” said Senator Grassley. “It’s very important that this program remain in place so coverage remains for disasters and real estate transactions can continue.”

“I support this effort to ensure NFIP policyholders in Mississippi and around the nation are not left high and dry while we try to work out a more extensive reauthorization of this program,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “As I’ve said before, it would be irresponsible for Congress to let this program lapse.”

Background

More than 5 million families and businesses depend on the NFIP, including roughly 500,000 in Louisiana. Cassidy recently cosponsored another NFIP bill that would extend the program for one full year.