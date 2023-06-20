Cassidy, Rubio Introduce Bill to Unleash American Energy, Expand Gas Exports to U.S. Allies

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) reintroduced the Expediting Natural Gas Exports to Allies Act to expand expedited export approval processes under the Natural Gas Act to projects intended to supply allies and key strategic partners like Ukraine and Taiwan, which are threatened by aggression from Russia and the Chinese Communist Party.

“Louisiana produces the cleanest natural gas in the world,”said Dr. Cassidy.“Unleashing American energy supports our allies, creates jobs for Louisiana families, strengthens our economy, and lowers global emissions.”

“Too many of our allies allowed themselves to become dangerously dependent on Russian natural gas, when American natural gas is the obviously safe and reliable alternative. Expediting the approval of U.S. natural gas exports to allies and strategic partners is a common sense step to reduce our allies’ economic reliance on foreign adversaries while creating more jobs for Americans at home,” said Senator Rubio.

Many U.S. allies have come to rely on gas from our foreign adversaries. American natural gas is cleaner, creates U.S. jobs, and strengthens both our and our allies’ national security interests. But, under the Natural Gas Act, securing approval for export projects can take several years.