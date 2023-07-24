Cassidy Secures $71.4 Million in Annual Appropriations Bills for Morganza to the Gulf, Energy, Transportation, Economic Development Projects in Louisiana

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced he has secured $71,440,000.00 for Louisiana in the annual appropriations bills for fiscal year 2024, including $28 million for the Morganza to the Gulf Project and an additional $9 million of the Calcasieu River and Pass project for a total of $18 million next fiscal year.
“Whether you live in Ruston, Lake Charles, or Baton Rouge, this investment is a difference maker for communities throughout the state,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We can upgrade our power grid, rebuild airports, repave roads, and improve the Morganza system to protect more families from flooding thanks to this investment.”
The bills will likely be part of a year-end funding package and will receive a Senate vote soon.
|Funding Amount
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$28,000,000.00
|Corps of Engineers – Morganza to the Gulf
|This funding will be used to elevate the connection between two key features of the Morganza system – Bayou Grand Caillou Floodgate and Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex and to increase the level of flood protection across the Morganza to the Gulf system.
|$9,000,000.00
|Corps of Engineers – Calcasieu River and Pass
|This funding will be used to move forward with the construction of priority combined disposal facility sites and better align with O&M dredging activities.
|$4,000,000.00
|Louisiana State University
|This funding will be used forLSU’s applied hydrogen research program.
|$500,000.00
|Corps of Engineers – J. Bennett Johnston Waterway
|This funding will be used to begin a feasibility study on deepening the waterway to 12 feet.
|$250,000.00
|Corps of Engineers – Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO)
|This funding will be used to advance the Preconstruction Engineering and Design Phase for the MRGO project.
|$4,800,000.00
|City of Ruston
|This funding will be used for utility construction upgrades.
|$3,690,000.00
|Feed the Second Line
|This funding will be used for a collaborative green energy and solar workforce development project.
|$3,000,000.00
|National World War II Museum
|This funding will be used for museum facility upgrades.
|$5,000,000.00
|Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, Inc.
|This funding will be used for the development of affordable housing.
|$2,200,000.00
|Acadia Parish
|This funding will be used for the replacement of a functionally-obsolete bridge.
|$6,000,000.00
|Lafayette Regional Airport
|This funding will be used for the realignment of a taxiway.
|$5,000,000.00
|Vermillion Parish Police Jury
|This funding will be used for critically needed highway safety improvements along Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish.