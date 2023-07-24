Cassidy Secures $71.4 Million in Annual Appropriations Bills for Morganza to the Gulf, Energy, Transportation, Economic Development Projects in Louisiana

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced he has secured $71,440,000.00 for Louisiana in the annual appropriations bills for fiscal year 2024, including $28 million for the Morganza to the Gulf Project and an additional $9 million of the Calcasieu River and Pass project for a total of $18 million next fiscal year.

“Whether you live in Ruston, Lake Charles, or Baton Rouge, this investment is a difference maker for communities throughout the state,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We can upgrade our power grid, rebuild airports, repave roads, and improve the Morganza system to protect more families from flooding thanks to this investment.”

The bills will likely be part of a year-end funding package and will receive a Senate vote soon.