Cassidy, Senate Republicans Blast Biden Administration for Playing Politics with U.S. Energy

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led 25 Republican colleagues in blasting the Biden administration for pausing all pending non-FTA export permit applications at the behest of the radical climate lobby. The letter to President Biden and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm comes in response to the administration’s announcement to re-evaluate the criteria to approve permits for liquified natural gas (LNG) export projects.

“We write to express deep concerns with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) review of criteria necessary to approve permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and the potential pause to all pending non-FTA export permit applications. This ‘LNG Plan’ drafted without input from Congress could have significant economic, environmental, and national security consequences domestically and globally. It would be reckless to jeopardize our advantage, especially in a world where energy is frequently being used as a geopolitical weapon,” wrote the senators.

“U.S. LNG exports have served as a vital lifeline for countries in Europe and across the globe. Nearly half of U.S. LNG exports have been delivered to Europe to date, with a significant increase in exports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When European imports of LNG increased by 60 percent in 2022, U.S. LNG met that demand. Without U.S. LNG exports, European leaders would have to decide between depriving their own citizens of energy or actively funding Russia’s war on Ukraine,” continued the senators.

“Limiting U.S. LNG exports do not have any impact on the world’s demand for natural gas. Instead, countries including Russia and Iran will simply produce more energy that is subject to less stringent environmental regulations. As a result, limiting American LNG exports in the name of stopping climate change could do just the opposite and add to global emissions,” concluded the senators. “We strongly urge you to stop this shortsighted effort. As the President of the United States and as the Secretary of Energy, you should be championing – not undermining – American LNG exports and the environmental, economic, and national security benefits to the United States and our allies.”

Cassidy was joined by U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Jim Risch (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Cornyn (R-TX), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and John Kennedy (R-LA) in signing the letter.

Read the full letter here.

LABI Releases Statement Following Biden Admin’s Decision to Halt LNG Export Permits

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) released the following statement after the Biden Administration announced this morning that they will freeze export permits for new liquified natural gas projects.

“LABI will stand against any policy, whether state or federal, that limits the ability for companies to operate in a free market,” said LABI President and CEO Will Green. “That includes this morning’s announcement by the Biden Administration to halt LNG export permits. This decision not only sends the message to our allies abroad that they cannot rely on the US for sustainable energy produced right here in Louisiana, but, perhaps more importantly, it stifles Louisiana’s competitive advantage and our position as a leader in natural gas production. We urge the administration to reverse this decision and allow job-creators within this industry to do what they do best – support thousands of high-wage jobs across the Gulf South, and service businesses across every state in the nation.”