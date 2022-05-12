Cassidy Statement on Record Number of Drug Overdose Deaths in 2021

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that more than 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2021.

“We have a drug crisis in this country. Mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, sisters, and brothers gone too soon because of drug overdoses,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We must be relentless in our response to fight the drug epidemic and prevent further loss.”

This week, Sens. Cassidy and Chris Murphy (D-CT) introduced the Mental Health Reform Reauthorization Act of 2022 to reauthorize the historic federal mental health and substance use disorder programs that were signed into law in 2016 as part of their Mental Health Reform Act before they are set to expire in September. The legislation: