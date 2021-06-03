Cassidy Visits Port of Morgan City, Examines New Dredge and Bayou Chene Floodgate

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today visited the Port of Morgan City. While there, he toured the Bayou Chene Floodgate Project and viewed the port’s new dredge.

“The Bayou Chene Floodgate Project is a local solution to protect against flooding,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Good for us all that the St. Mary Parish Levee District and Port of Morgan City got this done.”

The Bayou Chene Floodgate Project received $80 million from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA), of which Cassidy has been a major champion. According to the St. Mary Levee District, the project is “under budget and on time,” and will protect hundreds of thousands in south Louisiana from backwater flooding due to riverine flooding.

Additionally, Cassidy saw the port’s new dredge, which came to fruition with the Senator’s support. The dredge is designed to take up fluid mud in order to support the Bar Channel.

While there, Cassidy met with Mr. Raymond “Mac” Wade, the Executive Director of the Port of Morgan City, and Mr. Tim Matte, Executive Director of the St. Mary Levee District.

“I appreciate Senator Cassidy taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the Port of Morgan City today,” said Mr. Wade. “He was able to witness firsthand the operation of the special purpose-built Dredge Arulaq, owned by Brice Civil Constructors, which pumps 70,000 GPM and operates in the Bar Channel. I am thankful for the Senator’s continued support with our ongoing dredging efforts in the Atchafalaya River.”

“We were happy to be able to share with Senator Cassidy the significant construction progress on the Bayou Chene Floodgate Project,” said Mr. Matte. “This project provides flood protection for the six-parish region including parts of St. Mary, St. Martin, Terrebonne, Assumption, Lafourche and Iberville Parishes. This project is expected to provide flood protection by September 2021.”