Cassidy Votes to Convict President Donald Trump

Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) voted to convict President Donald Trump on a single article of impeachment charging him with “incitement of insurrection”.

Cassidy had also voted earlier to allow the trial to continue, saying that it was constitutional to hold a trail for an already-removed president.

In a ten second video statement today, Cassidy stated:

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” said Dr. Cassidy.

View the video statement below: