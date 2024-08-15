Cast announced for Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s upcoming play, “Leading Ladies”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced the cast for their inaugural show of the 2024-2025 season, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies.

“In this hilarious comedy, two English Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, find themselves so down on their luck that they’re performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania,” reads a description of the play. “But then, what luck! They hear that dear old Florence of nearby York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews whom she has never seen. For Jack and Leo it is the work of an instant to turn themselves into nephews Max and Steve and grab the cash. And that’s when the complications set in…”

The description continues, promising romantic entanglements in a fun screwball comedy as Some Like It Hot meets Twelfth Night — filled to the brim with bad behavior, high heels, and a world of comedy.

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s cast of local thespians will bring this play to life from September 13-22, 2024. Tickets will be on sale soon here, and season passes can be purched now. The cast is as follows:

Meg – Taylor Riché

– Taylor Riché Leo Clark – Michael James

– Michael James Jack Gable – Scott Courville

– Scott Courville Audrey – Madison Wagner

– Madison Wagner Duncan – Errol Bourgeois

– Errol Bourgeois Florence – Julie Jeansonne

– Julie Jeansonne Doc – Gordon Doiron

– Gordon Doiron Butch – Louis Bollinger

– Louis Bollinger Director – Reggie Pontiff

– Reggie Pontiff Producer – Gayle Walters-Barrious

– Gayle Walters-Barrious Stage Manager – Paul Labat

– Paul Labat Set Design & Construction – Nelson Bertinot

– Nelson Bertinot Stage Crew – Danna Schwab & Laurie Hamner

For more information on Leading Ladies, and to stay up to date on all the shows of the 2024-2025 Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne Season, please visit their Facebook page.