Cast Iron Cookoff looking for teams, artists, and crawl participants

The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC will be back in downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25th. The club is currently seeking the following participants: cooking teams, local artists, and crawl participants.

Cooking Teams: Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as the main dish is cooked in cookware made of cast iron. Prizes, trophies, and bragging rights will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place in the categories of Meat/Game, Seafood, and Desserts, as well as the overall winner of the People’s Choice Award. Due to limited space, teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Guidelines and registration forms can be found at www.houmarotary.org/castiron.

Local Artists: A new feature this year, the cookoff will host a limited number of art booths in the courthouse square for local artists to showcase and sell their artwork. Guidelines and registration forms can be found at www.houmarotary.org/castiron. Booths will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Cast Iron Crawl Participants: What better way to pre-game the cookoff than with a fun “crawl” downtown that takes you to your favorite restaurants, bars, and landmarks? Each crawl participant receives a Crawl Bingo Card with tasks to complete for a chance to win prizes (cast iron cookware and gift cards to local restaurants) and entry into the Cast Iron Cookoff. Learn more and register today at www.houmacrawl.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Houma Rotary Foundation, including a special dedication of this year of funds to purchase and donate CO2 monitors to the 13 fire districts of Terrebonne Parish.