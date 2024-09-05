Catch Terrebonne Parish native Carrigan Chauvin as WGNO’s newest morning meteorologist

Terrebonne Parish native Carrigan Chauvin will be representing the bayou on the big screen as Good Morning New Orleans’ newest meteorologist.

Raised in Chauvin, Carrigan studied Meteorology at Mississippi State University, and subsequently landed her first job at WTOK in Mississippi. She then worked in Tulsa, Oklahoma and most recently, Houston, Texas.

“I loved Houston, but I just had this reoccurring ‘gut-feeling’ that it was time to come back home to Louisiana. I’ve only been at WGNO for a few days now, but I am beyond grateful to be working here,” said Carrigan.

Carrigan will serve as the weekday morning meteorologist, Monday through Friday from 4:30-7:00 AM and again at 11:00 AM. Her responsibilities include giving the daily forecasts and covering big weather events. Carrigan also hopes to use her time on air to give a stronger voice to the small fishing towns in Terrebonne Parish where she grew up, with several story ideas already in the works.

For Carrigan, working with Good Morning New Orleans is an opportunity to she could not have had without grassroots support at home. “The support I have received from Terrebonne Parish has been unreal since my first job on air. My ‘home team’ has followed and cheered me on from Mississippi, to Oklahoma, to Texas, and now back to Louisiana,” said Carrigan. “I love Terrebonne Parish, and it would be a huge win if one single child from a small bayou town sees me on TV and thinks– if she can do it, so can I.”

Congratulations Carrigan, as you represent Chauvin and Terrebonne Parish as Good Morning New Orleans’ newest meteorologist!