Catholic Charities Caritas Food Pantry of East Houma is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to host a drive-thru food distribution on Tuesday, March 15, at Holy Rosary Church, located at 8594 E Main St, Houma, at 12 p.m.

The drive-thru distribution location will offer free food to those in need. Coordinators ask that patrons remain in their cars with their trunks open. The drive-thru will be located on Furman Street, exiting on Rosary Street onto East Main Street.