Catholic Charities, Blue Cross, Entergy Pack 11,000 Meals

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Entergy, and Healthy Blue came together on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 to prepare meals for local residents. Altogether, a little over 11,000 meals were packed.

The “Feed the Funnel Party with the Pack Shack” event was hosted by the Good Samaritan Food Bank of Thibodaux, in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The food bank needs community partners like Blue Cross, Entergy, and Healthy Blue because to truly accomplish our goals and help reduce food insecurity rates, it takes all of us working collaboratively to solve this challenge,” said Dr. Benjamin Duet, Executive Director of Catholic Charities. “Those partners help us bridge the gap where maybe we have a weakness, they possess a strength and vice versa.”

BCBSLA, Healthy Blue and Entergy Louisiana have partnered to pack over 200,000 meals in 2024, with Blue Cross having packed 683,394 meals since 2018.