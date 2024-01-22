Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux introduces new Amazon Wishlists for local foodbanks

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has announced four new Amazon wishlists that directly benefit the community to help simplify and streamline donations to their charities.

The four Amazon wishlists will directly benefit the Diocese’s three operational food banks, the Catholic Community Center of Galliano, the Good Samaritan Food Bank of Raceland, and the Good Samaritan Food Bank of Thibodaux, as well as the Homeless Backpack Program.

“The creation of these wishlists was spurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. We knew that folks in our communities were in tremendous need of supplies that they wouldn’t have access to for the foreseeable future,” said Executive Director Dr. Ben Duet. “The wishlist allows donors to review and purchase the highest requested items for those individuals receiving assistance from our food banks. Our food bank managers have the ability to edit the wishlist in real-time, so that donors know the items purchased or in current demand. The new wishlists will work to improve food insecurity in our community.”

For more information or to access the wishlist, please visit the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s Facebook or website.