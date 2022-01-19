Catholic Charities Recipient of $500,000 Grant

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief, announced Jennifer Armand, Executive Director of the Bayou Community Foundation (BCF).

The grant will assist Catholic Charities’ direct individual and family financial recovery assistance programs in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle. It is anticipated through Catholic Charities’ case work and case management program impacting and serving more than 1,900 families of all faiths in our area with direct aid for rent, utilities, mattresses and supplies. Bayou Community Foundation’s grant will directly support these families as a proud partner with Catholic Charities.

“Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is proud to have Bayou Community Foundation as a partner in our long-term hurricane recovery efforts,” said Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, Interim Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “As we continue to respond to the needs of our community through direct financial assistance and case management, having BCF as a partner to ensure we have the resources needed has been a crucial element of our efforts. We simply cannot do it alone. I want to express my sincere gratitude to BCF, their board and their incredible donors who are helping Catholic Charities provide financial assistance for rent, utilities, mattresses and supplies to help families get back on their feet post Hurricane Ida.”

Catholic Charities has been serving the Lafourche, Terrebonne, Grand Isle and Morgan City communities for more than 40 years. Through programs such as its four food banks, thrift stores, St. Lucy’s Day Care, Assisi Bridge House and Individual and Family Assistance, thousands of individuals and families receive the support of Catholic Charities each year. Catholic Charities will continue in its long-term recovery efforts serving our communities, ensuring families receive the support needed for years to come.

Additionally, BCF has also announced that Catholic Charities has been approved for a $10,000 grant from their Bayou Recovery Fund to support the Catholic Community Center, Caritas Food Pantry and St. Lucy’s Child Development Center in Houma.