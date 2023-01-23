Catholic Charities to offer tax assistance at Terrebonne Parish Main Library

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will return to the Terrebonne Parish Main Library to help low-income families file their taxes for free on a first come, first serve basis on Tuesdays from February 7 to April 11, except February 21.

The program will accept 40-45 people each Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Families making less than $55,000 per year quality for assistance with simple returns for wages, retirement income and Social Security.



Limited copies of form 1040 and instructions are free to the public at each library in Terrebonne Parish.

Visit mytpl.org/tax-information to print copies of 1040 Form and access sites to file federal tax returns electronically or order state income tax forms.

These services are made possible through partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Library System, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux, and Internal Revenue Service.