Catholic Charities to Provide Meals This Afternoon in Chauvin and Pointe-Aux-Chenes

In an effort to support those in our bayou region still without power from Hurricane Zeta, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is providing warm meals this (Monday) afternoon at 5:30 pm in two locations.

Hamburgers will be provided at both St. Joseph Catholic Church (5232 Highway 56 in Chauvin) and St. Charles Borromeo (1237 Highway 665 in Pointe-aux-Chenes).

Those who are available to assist by being part of the cooking team or helping with distribution, please sign up using the Catholic Charities’ online volunteer form at: https://htdiocese.org/hurricane-relief.

That link can also be utilized by those registering to seek assistance or to donate to the diocesan relief efforts.