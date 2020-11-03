Catholic Charities to Provide Meals Tuesday Afternoon in Chauvin and Montegut

Supporting those in our bayou region still without power from Hurricane Zeta, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is providing warm meals this (Tuesday) afternoon at 5:00 pm in two locations.

Jambalaya will be provided today at both St. Joseph Catholic Church (5232 Highway 56 in Chauvin) and Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1111 Highway 55 in Montegut).

St. Charles Borromeo in Pointe-aux-Chenes, although utilized as a meal distribution site Monday, is unable to be used today as it serves as a polling location.

After today’s meal distributions, the American Red Cross will assume the sponsorship of the feeding ministries in the storm-affected areas in Terrebonne Parish.