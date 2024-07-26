Catholic Foundation makes $498,000 in 2024 Endowment Distributions

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is thrilled to announce its annual distributions from established endowments within the foundation as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary. These distributions, which begin in July, exemplify the continuous growth of endowments supported by our generous donors for our church parishes, schools, and diocesan ministries.

Under the leadership of our diocesan administrator, Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, and the Catholic Foundation’s Board of Directors, we are excited to distribute the interest earned on these endowments. Our donors have entrusted us with the responsibility of effectively managing these funds, ensuring their support for the numerous restricted ministries within the diocese. This year, we are proud to announce that we have distributed over $498,000 in funds this July. These funds will play a vital role in bolstering the operations and initiatives of a multitude restricted ministries based on donors restricted intent.

The following are some of the restricted ministries that have chosen to receive this year’s annual distributions based on donors restricted intents:

$226,304.92 to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for Seminarian Education

$157,851.59 to Catholic Charities

$34,408.11 to E.D. White Catholic High School

$14,647.18 to Vandebilt Catholic High School

$13,865.46 to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for Priest Retirement

$11,761.40 to Holy Rosary Catholic School

$11,667.86 to Works of St. Vincent for St. Joseph Co-Cathedral

$10,028.13 to St. Genevieve Parish

$5,107.57 to V Foundation of South Louisiana

$3,426.25 to St. Augustine Scholarship Grant

$1,263.63 to the Nell Talbot Scholarship Grant

$1,260.97 to Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church – Houma

$1,235.49 to St. Hilary Youth Ministry

CEO of the Catholic Foundation, Amy Ponson, expresses her gratitude, “The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the donors who have started and contributed to these endowments over the last decade. It is through their unwavering support and trust that we are able to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. We remain committed to our mission of fostering the growth of these endowments and ensuring the sustainability of our diocesan ministries. Our foundation is proud to honor donors wishes through these endowed funds and create a perpetual legacy for the future of the church. By working together, we can continue to make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.”

For more information about The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana and how your gifts can support your parish, school or favorite ministry, please contact our office at (985) 850-3116 or aponson@htdiocese.org.