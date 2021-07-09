Catholic Foundation Makes Annual Distributions to Ministries

Each July at the beginning of its fiscal year, the Catholic Foundation of South makes its annual distributions from established endowments within the foundation. The Catholic Foundation is a Catholic community foundation established to promote philanthropy, empower priests, and inspire our community. Each year through the support of many gracious donors, endowments for our church parishes, schools and diocesan ministries continue to grow.

Bishop Fabre along with the Catholic Foundation’s Board of Directors are excited to distribute the interest earned on the endowments in which many donors have entrusted the foundation to manage in support the many restricted ministries within the diocese. More than $355,000 was distributed this July and we hope that these funds will greatly assist these ministries especially after the challenges faced due to the pandemic. The following are several of the restricted ministries that have received annual distributions this year:

$194,062.81 to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for seminarian education • $74,720.13 to Catholic Charities

$27,904.61 to Edward Douglas White Catholic High School

$14,294.39 to St. Joseph Elementary Catholic School

$12,055.62 to Vandebilt Catholic High School

$10,407.75 to Catholic Charities Good Samaritan Food Bank of Thibodaux

$10,089.43 to the Works of St. Vincent at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral

$9,627.11 to Assisi Bridge House with Catholic Charities

$8,802.04 to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for Priest Retirement

$518.00 to St. Genevieve Catholic School

$468.06 to St. Joseph Co-Cathedral

“Reflecting on the past eight years of my service here as Bishop, I continue to be humbled by the thousands of families who have entrusted their prayers and financial gifts to the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana in support of the many ministries these families care for and love. The Catholic Foundation has been a tremendous resource for our diocese, parishes and Catholic schools, providing a consistent perpetual source of financial support for the work of our ministries. It is my hope that the Catholic Foundation will continue to grow and thrive in support of all of our parishes, schools and ministries. I want to personally thank all of the families who have trusted the Catholic Foundation to be

For more information about The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana and how your gifts can support your parish, school or favorite ministry, please contact our office at (985) 850-3116 or aponson@htdiocese.org.