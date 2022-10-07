Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana announce Fr. Willie Todd Annual Grants

Several years ago, retired diocesan priest Fr. Willie Todd partnered with the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana to establish an endowment to provide funding for church parishes and Catholic schools within the diocese for new projects and ministries.

“We talk often about creating a lasting legacy for parishioners, and Fr. Todd is a living example of what a legacy truly is,” said Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. “Through his great vision and love for the people of our diocese, he so generously has created a fund with his own personal finances to support parishes and schools in his lifetime. Additionally, his fund lives in perpetuity and will continue to provide support and resources for years to come. Fr. Todd is one of the most generous priests we have worked with and it has been a joy to serve him while supporting our church parishes and school each year through these grants.”

Fr. Todd works closely with his board of directors to review each application before deciding on the grant recipients. He is proud to announce this year’s recipients, with awards totaling $19,780: