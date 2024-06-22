Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana announces the Dr. Alfred Delahaye Endowment

On June 17th, the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana held a check presentation ceremony at St. Thomas Aquinas, the Catholic Church at Nicholls State University, to announce the establishment of the Alfred Delahaye Endowment. This endowment is dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Catholic Foundation is humbled and grateful to be a part of Dr. Delahaye’s estate.

During his tenure at Nicholls State University, Dr. Alfred Delahaye became deeply connected to St. Thomas Aquinas, the Catholic Church on campus. He developed a profound love and appreciation for this parish and was committed to securing its future for the parishioners and the students of Nicholls. As a testament to his dedication, Dr. Delahaye established an endowment to perpetually support St. Thomas Aquinas.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to be entrusted with Dr. Delahaye’s estate and to have the privilege of establishing the Alfred Delahaye Endowment for the benefit of St. Thomas Aquinas,” said Amy Ponson, CEO of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. “Dr. Delahaye’s love for this parish and his desire for its long-term sustainability are truly inspiring. We are committed to preserving and enhancing the services and mission of St. Thomas Aquinas, in line with his philanthropic vision.”

The establishment of the Alfred Delahaye Endowment is a testament to the partnership between Dr. Delahaye’s estate, St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. This collaboration symbolizes a shared commitment to the spiritual growth and educational development of the community, ensuring that St. Thomas Aquinas will continue to thrive and serve for generations to come.

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Alfred Delahaye for his enduring legacy and his dedication to their parishioners and the students of Nicholls. Together, we will work towards building a future of faith, sustainability, and community impact.

