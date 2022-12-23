Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is Accepting Letters of Intent for Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Grant

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana has announced that they will be launching the 2023 Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Grant. The foundation has various grant opportunities that are open for Catholic Churches, Catholic schools, and local community nonprofit organizations every year. The process for the 2023 Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circe Grant begins with the Letter of Intent phase which is officially open until January 31, 2023.
The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Grant funds nonprofit organizations that are located within the Dioceses of Houma-Thibodaux for projects that are specifically impacting women, children, and families. The area’s nonprofits that fit within this category can submit a letter of intent and then the foundation’s Grant Committee will review and open the grant process to those approved. The award’s reception for this particular grant will be in May 2023.
Through collective giving, collaboration, and shared faith, The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle seeks to promote philanthropy that empowers women, compels action, and glorifies God. According to the diocese’s website, the group is in its fourth year of bringing together women to learn about the needs of the community, raising awareness, and providing funds for continued support. All of the members’ gifts are granted out to the nonprofits of choice and have impacted over $150,000 over the past two years!
Visit the foundation’s grant portal here to submit a letter of intent for the aforementioned grant opportunity!
The foundation also offers the following grants for the remainder of the year:
All grants are made possible through generous donations of the Catholic Foundation restricted for several purposes. If you have any questions regarding specific grants, contact the foundation’s Executive Director Amy Ponson at aponson@htdiocese.org or call (985) 850-3116.