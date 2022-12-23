Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is Accepting Letters of Intent for Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Grant

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana has announced that they will be launching the 2023 Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Grant. The foundation has various grant opportunities that are open for Catholic Churches, Catholic schools, and local community nonprofit organizations every year. The process for the 2023 Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circe Grant begins with the Letter of Intent phase which is officially open until January 31, 2023.

The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Grant funds nonprofit organizations that are located within the Dioceses of Houma-Thibodaux for projects that are specifically impacting women, children, and families. The area’s nonprofits that fit within this category can submit a letter of intent and then the foundation’s Grant Committee will review and open the grant process to those approved. The award’s reception for this particular grant will be in May 2023.

Through collective giving, collaboration, and shared faith, The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle seeks to promote philanthropy that empowers women, compels action, and glorifies God. According to the diocese’s website, the group is in its fourth year of bringing together women to learn about the needs of the community, raising awareness, and providing funds for continued support. All of the members’ gifts are granted out to the nonprofits of choice and have impacted over $150,000 over the past two years!

Visit the foundation’s grant portal here to submit a letter of intent for the aforementioned grant opportunity!

The foundation also offers the following grants for the remainder of the year:

Fr. Willie Todd Grant: The grant opens up every summer for new start-up projects and programs within Catholic Churches and Catholic Schools within the Dioceses of Houma-Thibodaux. They are usually awarded in September.

Nell Talbot Legendre Endowment Grant: This grant awards tuition assistance scholarships to Catholic Elementary Schools within the Dioceses of Houma-Thibodaux based on needs and families impacted. According to the foundation’s website, the goal of this grant is to help provide funding for families who desire a Catholic education for their elementary students but may need financial support. The funds for this grant are not given directly to the families but rather granted to the school itself where the individual schools/principals are responsible for allocating to families based on needs. This grant is usually awarded in Spring.

St. Augustine Endowment Grant: This grant awards tuition assistance scholarships to Catholic Schools within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, specifically for students of color. According to the foundation’s website, the goal of this grant is to provide funding for students of color who desire Catholic education but might need financial aid. Like the Nell Talbot Legendre Endowment Grant, the funds are not given directly to the families, but rather to the schools where the schools/principals are responsible for allocating the funds based on financial need. This grant is also given in Spring.

All grants are made possible through generous donations of the Catholic Foundation restricted for several purposes. If you have any questions regarding specific grants, contact the foundation’s Executive Director Amy Ponson at aponson@htdiocese.org or call (985) 850-3116.