Catholic Foundation Partners with the Lorio Foundation

The Catholic Foundation expresses deep gratitude for the partnership with the Lorio Foundation in supporting the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The Lorio Foundation has been a steadfast partner, particularly during the unexpected passing of the beloved Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville. Their generous support during this challenging time has been invaluable.

The Lorio Foundation has a long-standing commitment to the Catholic Churches in the Thibodaux area, and their dedication to the community is evident. When they received the news of Bishop Dorsonville’s passing, they recognized the need for assistance at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and the Diocese. It was a humbling moment for the Lorio Foundation to witness Bishop Dorsonville’s deep affection for St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, as it was the first parish where he celebrated Mass in the diocese.

Understanding the significance of this moment, the Lorio Foundation stepped forward to offer their support. They recognized that laying Bishop Dorsonville to rest at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral would be an extraordinary way to honor his legacy and ensure that his name lives on. This gesture allows parishioners and visitors to pay their respects and offer prayers regularly.

Cam Morvant, the Executive Director of the Lorio Foundation, expressed their pleasure in assisting St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and the diocese in making this meaningful tribute a reality. The Lorio Foundation understands the importance of preserving Bishop Dorsonville’s memory and supporting the spiritual needs of the community during this time of loss.

The Catholic Foundation is deeply grateful for the Lorio Foundation’s support and partnership in this. Together, we are able to ensure that the legacy of Bishop Dorsonville lives on and that the spiritual well-being of the diocese is nurtured.