Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional

Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation
January 3, 2023
Final Louisiana Red Snapper Landing Estimates for 2022
January 3, 2023

The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature.

 

Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.


 

It has been determined that the cause of the fire is improper disposal of spent fireworks in trash cans.

 

Bayou Cane would like to remind the public that fireworks burn at nearly 1500 degrees and take a long time to cool down. The safest way to dispose of spent fireworks is to thoroughly soak them in a bucket of water overnight before disposing of them in the trash.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 3, 2023

Brush a Blowdry Bar named Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce 2022 Small Business of the Year!

Read more