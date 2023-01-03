Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional

The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature.

Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.

It has been determined that the cause of the fire is improper disposal of spent fireworks in trash cans.

Bayou Cane would like to remind the public that fireworks burn at nearly 1500 degrees and take a long time to cool down. The safest way to dispose of spent fireworks is to thoroughly soak them in a bucket of water overnight before disposing of them in the trash.