CCA Begins Work on Four Bayous Reef

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana and Chevron, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), began construction on Tuesday on a new artificial reef in Bay Ronquille, near Four Bayous Pass.

The new reef, to be called “Four Bayous Reef,” is just North and East of Four Bayous Pass, in about 6 feet of water, and is easily reachable from places like Grand Isle, Lafitte, Port Sulphur and Empire. The reef is a short distance from the “old camps” at Four Bayous, a popular hotspot for local anglers.

CCA’s VP of Habitat John Walther and others made a visit to the construction site on Tuesday.

“This is an area that has been hit very hard by hurricanes and erosion, and much of the reef habitat has been lost as a result,” said Walther. “Local CCA members expressed a concern about this area to our habitat committee, and we put the wheels in motion. Now here we are today watching the reef being built.”

CCA is deploying about 2,000 tons of recycled crushed concrete over roughly 5 acres. The placement of the material will be designed to optimize bottom contours and water conditions. In these depths, it is likely that a diverse range of species could call the reef home, especially oysters, which have been diminished in the area in recent years. Other species like specks, reds and flounder are sure to follow.

Funding for this project is provided by CCA Louisiana and Chevron, along with matching funds from LDWF’s Artificial Reef Trust Fund. Additional funding will be provided by members of CCA’s REEF Club. In-kind labor and materials are provided by Madere & Sons/Deep South Construction.

John Walters, Senior State Governmental Affairs Representative (East) for Chevron was also on hand for the site visit.

“Chevron is committed to the communities where we work and live, and we are extremely proud of our partnership with CCA over the years on important habitat projects like this one,” said Walters. “We’d like to thank CCA, Wildlife and Fisheries and the other partners who made this possible.”

This is the 31st individual reef project CCA has completed since 2007, comprising 37 unique reefs. In the past year alone, CCA built the Green Monster Reef in Plaquemines Parish, the Bay Marchand Block 3 Reef, the South Timbalier Block 51 Reef, the Z.T. “Jack” Cart Reef in Vermilion Block 69, West Cameron Block 45 Reef and Finfish Reef in Calcasieu Lake.

The reef is located at 29° 20’ 07.2”N, 89° 50’ 43.1”W

The project should take less than a week to complete. Once construction is done, CCA will publish the official center point coordinates. For more information on CCA or our REEF Louisiana Program, and a GPS listing of all our projects, click here