CCA Louisiana to raffle new F-150 Lariat

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana announced that on November 3, 2022, one lucky winner will take home a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4. Tickets are $50 each, and the drawing will be held on November 3 around 5 p.m. at the CCA Louisiana Office in Baton Rouge. Participants can watch the drawing live, in person, or on CCA Louisiana social media accounts.

Funds from the raffle will support CCA Louisiana’s habitat restoration projects. Proceeds will be used to expand current projects and create opportunities for future habitat projects in effort to restore, enhance and protect marine resources across Louisiana’s coastal environments. Get your tickets at https://ccalouisiana.com/ford-f150-lariat-raffle-2022/ The winner will be chosen by random selection.