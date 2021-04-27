CDC eases mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines this morning regarding the wearing of masks outdoors, stating that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks anymore unless they are in a large crowd of strangers.

Unvaccinated individuals can now go outside without masks in certain situations as well, including small events with individuals who are vaccinated.

The new recommendations say fully vaccinated individuals can engage in the following activities without wearing masks:

Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household

Attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends

Attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.

Fully vaccinated people can also attend “a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event,” as long as they remain masked, according to a CDC infographic of the new guidelines.

The CDC advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to still wear masks in indoor public spaces, such as a mall, movie theater or museum.

For the fully vaccinated who do choose to attend a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade, or sporting event, wearing a mask is recommended.

People are considered fully vaccinated by the CDC two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.