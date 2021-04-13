CDC, FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

Today, the FDA and the CDC issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Together, they are recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

According to the statement, as of April 12, over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blot clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events seem to be extremely rare.

The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the cases and assess their potential significance. Until this process is complete, they are recommending the pause.

The six cases are reported to have occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms occurring 6 to 13 days after vaccination.