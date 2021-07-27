CDC recommends masks for all vaccinated individuals, including K-12 students

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. The CDC is now joining the American Academy of Pediatrics in also recommending children wear masks in schools this fall.

According to CDC numbers, the U.S. is reporting an average of about 43,700 new cases per day over the past week. Louisiana is reporting some of the highest daily average of new cases per capita over the past week, at least double the U.S. rate. In Louisiana, only 47.7 percent of the eligible population, ages 12 and up, has received one shot or more compared with 65.9 percent for the country overall.

Locally, our Covid number are on the rise, with Terrebonne today reporting 159 more cases than yesterday and Lafourche reporting 239 more cases than yesterday. Only 32.06% of Lafourche is fully vaccinated, along with only 29.44% of Terrebonne.