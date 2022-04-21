CDC Releases Statement on Masks in Public Transportation Settings

To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health. The statement said that CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order that is well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.

The statement said the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings.

“CDC’s number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation. As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor. When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone,” the statement said.