CDC Shortens Moderna Booster Dose Interval to 5 Months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its recommendations for the Moderna booster, shortening the 6 month interval between completing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series and receiving a booster dose to 5 months.

Earlier this week, the booster interval was shortened for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as well. This means that individuals 12 and older who initially received an mRNA vaccine series (two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) should now receive an mRNA booster dose five months after completing their initial series. The booster interval recommendation for people who initially received the J&J vaccine (two months) has not changed.

LDH has reviewed the latest CDC recommendation and alerted all vaccine providers in the state that this guidance is effective immediately.

Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at more than 1,000 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics and doctor’s offices.