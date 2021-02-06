Celebrate Carnival with Cannata’s

With so much of this year’s Mardi Gras celebration being completely canceled or postponed, Cannata’s has found a way to bring joy and happiness to Houma by partnering with a local float rental business and creating an event sure to delight children of all ages.

From now through Mardi Gras day, families are invited to Cannata’s West Park store location to get up close and personal with eight giant figureheads from floats that usually roll during Carnival parades. While they are at the store, Cannata’s invites you to sample their King Cakes and vote on your favorite! They are also hosting a Facebook photo contest with a chance to win King Cakes or a Mardi Gras gift pack!

“We’ve moved these larger-than-life characters to our parking lot for a celebration we call ‘Carnival at the Bakery,”‘ shared Vince Cannata, family member and president of Cannata’s Family Markets. “Anyone who visits our lot can get a great share of Carnival sights and sounds. It’s all free, and it’s all because we want to preserve and promote the family-oriented spirit of our community’s long-standing traditions.”

Cannata’s has partnered with Carnival float purveyor John Poiencot, whose creations, crafted by Louisiana artists, are used annually by Houma parade krewes. Poiencot’s eight float figureheads — and one actual float — will be on display in the parking lot, where they will generate smiles and be available for selfies, within safe social distancing guidelines. The company is paying Poiencot rental fees, adding support to another family-owned business affected by this year’s restrictions.

“This year we need a whole lot of Mardi Gras, and we aim to provide it since we are all missing out on the parade experience,” Cannata continued. “These characters can be seen during daytime hours of course, but after dark, the Mardi Gras magic really comes alive with colorful lights on these huge 12-foot statues… You can almost forget that you are at the Market!”