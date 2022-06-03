Celebrate Juneteenth with Bayou Pearls and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber

Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® is partnering with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to present Voices of our Ancestors, a Juneteenth celebration program.

Narrated by founder and president of Finding our Roots African American Museum, Margie Scoby, the program will highlight the history of African Americans, celebrating the commemoration of slavery ending in 1865.

The event is open to the public, registration is required. Extended membership packages are available with all proceeds will benefit Finding Our Roots African American Museum building fund. The program will be held at Fletcher Technical Community College, located at 1407 Highway 311 Schriever. Registration for the event can be completed here.