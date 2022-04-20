Celebrate Mother’s Day with Dinner Theatre

Mother’s Day is around the corner and the Thibodaux Playhouse invites you to celebrate all of the mothers in your life at the Motherhood Out Loud stage reading on Sunday, May 8 at Cuvee Wine Bar and Bistro, in Thibodaux.

“When entrusting the subject of motherhood to such a dazzling collection of celebrated American writers, what results is a joyous, moving, hilarious, and altogether thrilling theatrical play. Utterly unpredictable, Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Playhouse.

Thibodaux Playhouse will host two performances of Motherhood Out Loud, the first showing will take place at 3 p.m. and will include an appetizer buffet for $50 per ticket, the second showing will take place at 7 p.m. and will include a dinner buffet for $60 per ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com. The Motherhood Out Loud stage reading is sponsored by Hassell Wealth Management. For more information, visit Thibodaux Playhouse on Facebook.