Celebrate National Panda Day with TPL

Today is National Panda Day, and in honor of these adorable creatures, the Terrebonne Parish Library East Branch location invites you to stop by today between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. and participate in arts and crafts activities.

Panda lovers will enjoy a live stream of the Smithsonian National Zoo’s Panda Cam while decorating Panda masks. The event is free and open to the public. TPL East Branch is located at 778 Grand Caillou Road.

For more information on the event, please contact the library at (985) 876-7072.