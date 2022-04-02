Celebrate National Poetry Month with these five books

The month of April is National Poetry Month, and poetry lovers are preparing to celebrate the biggest literary celebration in the world. The Academy of American Poets commemorated National Poetry Month in April of 1996 as celebration of the importance of literature.

Here’s a list of books available at the Terrebonne Parish Library in celebration of poetry in our culture.:

Rainbow Soup: Adventures in Poetry

Written by Brian P. Cleary, Rainbow Soup is a playful addition to Cleary’s poetry collection. Cleary invites readers to go on an adventure and play amongst the phrases, swing and climb from pun to rhyme, and hop through versey mazes.

Beautiful and Pointless: A Guide to Modern Poetry

An award-winning New York Times bestseller written by David Orr, Beautiful and Pointless delivers an interesting and comedic way to appreciate the art form of poetry.

2 Fish: A Poetry Book

2 Fish is a collection of poems written by Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Jhene Aiko Efuru Chilombo. The book includes poems written by Chilombo throughout adolescence to adulthood. Chilombo began writing the poems at age of 12.

Sing A Song of Seasons: A Nature Poem for Each Day of the Year

Sing A Song is a beautiful book geared towards children and adults, comprising 366 nature poems. The book includes familiar favorites by notable poets like Langston Hughes, Lilian Moore, and Emily Dickinson.

Shout!: Little Poems That Roar

Written by Brod Bagert, Shout! celebrates the ups and downs of childhood. The poetry book is filled with colorful illustrations with life lessons for children.